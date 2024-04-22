What We Learned About Guardians After Sweeping Athletics
The Cleveland Guardians earned their first sweep of the year as they won all three games against the Oakland Athletics over the weekend. The season is still young meaning we are still learning a lot about this Guardians group.
Here are a few items that stuck out over the last three games.
Outfield No Problem For Tyler Freeman
Tyler Freeman has done a tremendous job adjusting to his new position in the outfield. He never played center in the minors coming into the season, but Freeman has looked like Gold Glover there over the last few days.
Two plays, in particular, stand out from this series standout as proof the outfield is no problem for him.
In the series opener, Freeman made a tremendous over-the-shoulder diving catch which robbed Lawrence Butler of a hit. Then in game two, Freeman threw out Esteury Ruiz as he was trying to stretch a single into a double.
To top if all off, 3-for-8 in the series at the plate including a home run and three RBI.
Josh Naylor: One Man Wrecking Machine
This one isn’t as much “learned,” but rather “confirmed.” Josh Naylor is a one-man-wrecking machine both in the box and heading back to the dugout. Cleveland’s first baseman was on fire all series long and got a lot of attention for multiple reasons.
Naylor went 4-for-12 in the series including two homers and a bases clearly double in the series finale. His offensive production is one of the main reasons the Guardians were able to pull off the sweep of the A’s.
He also went viral for another one of his energetic celebrations which involved clobbering himself in the head with his own bat as a home run celebration.
Scott Barlow’s Role In Question
At his best, Scott Barlow can be the setup man for Emmanuel Clase in the eighth inning. However, he’s off to a slow start to the season carrying an ERA of 3.24, and has been inconsistent in his appearances. This was exactly the case against Oakland.
Barlow made two appearances over the weekend against the Athletics. In game two, Barlow gave up two hits one of which being a home run. Thankfully, this came late in the game when the Guardians had all but sealed up the victory. He did pitch another inning in the series finale striking out three of the four batters he faced demonstrating how dominant he can be at times.
Until Barlow can find some consistency, his exact role with the club could vary.