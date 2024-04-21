Josh Naylor’s Unique Celebration After Home Run, Guardians News
Josh Naylor is one of the most emotional players in the sport. Some of his most famous moments include head-butting his manager after a walk-off, cheering on his brother (Bo), becoming visibly angry when getting walked, and stampeding into the dugout after hitting a game-tying grand slam against the White Sox.
He added another notorious moment to the list on Saturday night after hitting a home run in the sixth inning. Naylor crushed the ball and instead of bat flipping, he hit himself in the head with his own bat and spiked it on the ground. Oakland Athletics pitcher, Alex Wood clearly isn’t familiar with Naylor’s antics because he had some words for the Guardians’ first baseman on his way to second base.
So why did Naylor decide to punish himself after extending his team’s lead? When asked why he hit himself in the head with the bat, Naylor said it was just to celebrate a little bit and fire up his teammates. Don’t worry, he also said it didn’t hurt.
Stephen Vogt isn’t going to try and contain the player Naylor is. It’s what makes him special and such an important part of the team on the field and in the dugout.
Vogt said after the game, “He’s obviously emotional and charismatic. As long as he didn't concuss himself, I’m alright.”
Even though Naylor looked frustrated after hitting the home run, he has no reason to be made about the way his season has started. Naylz is currently hitting .329/.400/.630 with a 1.030 OPS including six home runs and 17 RBI.