Guardians Farm Report: Tena Collects Career High Four Hits For Akron Including Third Homerun In Last Five Games

Only three of the Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Wednesday as all three Rookie League clubs had a scheduled day off and High-A Lake County was rained out at home.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Indianapolis took and early 1-to-0 lead off Columbus starter Xzavion Curry who would go four innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out five on the night. Curry was removed from the game after just four innings due to a rain delay not an injury.

The Clippers would not trail in the game for long as they would plate five runs in the bottom half of the first with the big blow coming on a three-run homerun off the bat of first baseman Trenton Brooks. For Brooks it was his fourth long ball on the season. He would later add a two-run double as he would drive in five of the teams eight runs in the game.

Clippers right fielder Will Benson would add an insurance run in the sixth inning crushing his 15th home run of the season high into the night over the right field wall.

The win moves Columbus to 10 games above .500 at 48-38 on the season.

Top Performers:

Trenton Brooks 2-5 R 2B HR 5RBI

Benson 2-5 R HR RBI SB

Palacios 2-5 R 2B 3B RBI

Brennan 2-4 2R RBI BB SB

Arias 1-3 2R BB SB

Freeman 1-4 R BB SB

Curry 4.0(IP) 3H 2ER 1BB 5SO

Enright 2.0(IP) 1H 0ER 0BB 5SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Cleveland Guardians 21-year-old infield prospect Jose Tena has really started to heat up as he would collect a career high four hits for Akron on Wednesday including his third home run over his last five games.

Tena has 10 hits in his last five games hitting .455 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI's during that span.

Akron was trailing 4-to-3 to Bowie down to their final out in the game with runners on second and third when right fielder Jhonkensy Noel would come through clutch driving home both runners on a base hit through the left side of the infield.

The Ducks were now just three outs away from achieving the comeback victory, but Bowie had different plans. The Baysox would get to Ducks reliever Carlos Vargas and with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning they would get the win on a walk-off double J.D. Mundy.

The loss drops the Ducks to 44-37 on the year.

Top Performers:

Jose Tena 4-5 2R 2B HR 2RBI

Julian Escobedo 2-2 2BB SB

Bryan Lavastida 1-4 R BB

Jhonkensy Noel 1-5 2RBI

George Valera 1-5 RBI

Brayan Rocchio 1-4 R

Hunter Gaddis 5.0(IP) 5H 4R 4ER 1BB 9SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Dayton @ Lake County (Postponed Rain)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Hillcats 23-year-old right hander Reid Johnston has been dealing over his last two starts! Johnston coming off a 10-strikeout performance his last time out would set a new career high Wednesday with 11 punchouts in the game.

Johnston would allow just one earned run on three hits over his seven innings of work on the night against a very tough Charleston offense. Over his last two starts he has 21 strikeouts over 13.0 innings pitched with a 0.69 ERA.

Despite the incredible outing from Johnston the Hillcats found themselves trailing 2-to-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning to the RiverDogs. Lynchburg would plate one run in the inning on a Jorge Burgos base hit cutting the lead in half.

Now with the bases loaded and one out designated hitter Junior Sanquintin who has been struggling at the plate of late would come through with a bases clearing triple giving Lynchburg their first lead of the game at 4-to-2.

Lynchburg would allow a run in the top of the ninth inning but hold onto win by a final of 4-to-3 improving their record to 41-42 on the year.

Top Performers:

Junior Sanquintin 1-4 3B 3RBI

Isaiah Greene 2-3 R 2B BB SB

Jorge Burgos 1-4 R RBI

Dayan Frias 0-1 3BB SB

Luis Durango 0-1 R 2BB

Jake Fox 1-4

Reid Johnston 7.0(IP) 3H 2R 1ER 0BB 11SO

