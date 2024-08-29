Cleveland Guardians Elite Prospect Already Making Massive Impact Since Promotion
There's never been any doubt that Cleveland Guardians No. 2 ranked prospect Chase DeLauter had the talent to succeed when he was drafted 16th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Unfortunately, injuries have affected his development since he was selected, but fans are finally getting a glimpse of Cleveland's (hopefully near-term) future.
DeLauter was promoted to the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A) last week after spending the end of last season and almost all of this year with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A).
It's only been a week, but the 22-year-old is already making a massive impact in Columbus' lineup.
DeLauter played in his seventh game with the Clippers on Wednesday evening and finished the game 1-for-4 with a walk and no strikouts. However, he did open up the game with an incredible inside-the-park home run.
The outfield prospect has done nothing but produce since being promoted in Cleveland's system. He now has a slash line of .304/.407/.739 with an OPS 1.146, including two home runs and seven RBI at the Triple-A level.
Also, DeLauter currently has more walks (four) than strikeouts (two), showing just how well he's seeing the ball at the plate. It's not uncommon for a hitter to go through an adjustment period when moving up to the next level, but DeLauter has hit the ground running.
We do have to hold our breath, though, because DeLauter exited Wednesday's game in the ninth inning after reaching base on an error. Hopefully, given his injury history, this was just out of extreme caution. But we'll have to wait a little longer to hear more about what exactly happened.