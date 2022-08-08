George Valera Gets Big Promotion, Bo Naylor Joins Top 100 Prospects

Great things keep happening for the Guardians' young players, not just at the Major League level but throughout the whole system.

George Valera was notified this morning that he got the call-up to the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A). This wasn't a shocking move by any means. If anything, it's shocking that it's taken this long for him the organization to promote him.

The 21-year-old has lit it up for the Rubber Ducks this season batting .264, slugging .471, and hitting 15 home runs.

He was even given the honors of playing in MLB's Futures Game during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

It's pretty clear that Valera is on track to be playing at Progressive Field within the next few years, or even less. His numbers suggest that he could be one of the team's stars too. This promotion is the next step in that process for one of the organization's most intriguing prospects.

Another Guardians prospect who is making some noise is Bo Naylor. Yesterday, he joined MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects. He was given this honor after the Reds' Nick Lodolo graduated from his prospect status.

Naylor's addition to this list gives the Guardians nine total players on the Top 100 list. The other players are:

Nolan Jones

Tyler Freeman

Daniel Espino

George Valera

Brayan Rocchio

Gabriel Arias

Logan Allen

Naylor was called up to the Clippers in the middle of June and hasn't looked back since then. In 2022, he is batting .276 with an OPS of .930. He is clearly the Guardians catcher of the future and it is only a matter of time before he makes his Major League debut.

-----

-----

