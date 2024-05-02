Triston McKenzie Throws Season-High Seven Innings In Guardians Victory
Triston McKenzie’s start against the Houston Astros was something both he and the Cleveland Guardians desperately needed.
Sticks has been looking for consistency through the first month of the season as he searched for his fastball command, which he finally found on Wednesday night. The Guardians also needed a deep start from him in order to give the bullpen a rest which has been overworked the last four games due to their extra-inning contests.
Both groups got just that as McKenzie pitched seven innings, struck out six batters, issued one walk, and gave up two runs as they took down the Houston Astros, 3-2.
It was more than encouraging to see McKenzie put together a start such as this one with all of the questions regarding his health and elbow durability.
“I was just a lot more competitive,” said McKenzie after the game,
“I think that’s what we’ve been trying to get through the first four starts and I think it finally showed tonight. So, being able to go out there and go seven strong, regardless of giving up a couple of runs, giving the team a chance to win was huge for me.”
Cleveland’s coaching staff also recognized the effort McKenzie gave their team and how important it was in the victory and moving forward.
“That was exactly what he needed, we needed, everybody needed,” said manager Stephen Vogt.
“He answered the call and that’s what big-time pitchers do. They know when the bullpen is short, they know when everybody has been grinding it out. He gave us seven beautiful innings tonight. Even last time out, his stuff was really good. But [tonight] he was attacking the zone. His curveball was absolutely filthy.”
McKenzie also admitted that he liked the warmer weather down in Texas and that the “temperature aided a little bit.” But most importantly Sticks feels that this start carried over from the progress he made in his last one.
Let’s hope that continuity continues the next time McKenzie takes the mound.