Mariners’ Winning Streak Comes to an End Against Dodgers
The Seattle Mariners took a 3-2 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. Although the game had minimal playoff implications since both teams had already clinched their spots, there were still big storylines in the contest.
Josh Naylor 20/30 Season
Josh Naylor stole his 30th bag of the season on Friday night, becoming only the third first basemen in MLB history to post 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases in the same season. Paul Goldschmidt and Jeff Bagwell are the only other first baseman who have completed this feat.
Naylor continues to impress in his time with the Mariners. Before his 2025 campaign, his career high in stolen bases was 10. Since he got to Seattle, the M’s have allowed Naylor to run loose on the bases. However, Naylor exited the game early with discomfort. The severity of the injury is currently unknown, and the M’s will monitor Naylor’s health as they get ready for the postseason.
Randy Arozarena Reaches 30 Steals
Randy Arozarena also hit the 30-steal mark in Friday night’s game, marking the second time he has reached that number in his career. Digging deeper into his stats, Seattle’s outfielder is the first player in MLB history to record 25 home runs, 25 stolen bases, and 25 hit-by-pitches in a single season.
The Mariners have two games left against the Dodgers in the regular season. With the two seed locked up in the American League playoffs, the M's may sit some regular starters and give chances to other players on the roster.