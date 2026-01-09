Mariners avoid arbitration with outfielder Randy Arozarena & pitcher George Kirby

The Seattle Mariners announced they successfully settled arbitration with outfielder Randy Arozarena and starting pitcher George Kirby. This allowed the team to lock down a pair of important pieces for the upcoming season.

Arozarena got a one-year deal worth about $11.3 million, which was quite a bit less than the projected $18.2 million that it was believed he could command. Meanwhile, Kirby settled for about $4.3 million, which is also lower than his projected $5.5 million. Essentially, these deals give the Mariners some payroll flexibility while keeping two key players from their division-winning squad of a year ago.

Last year, Randy Arozarena had a batting average of .238, with 27 home runs, 76 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, and a .760 OPS. In the postseason, he played 12 games, batting .188 with nine hits, one home run, two RBI, and 10 runs scored. At 30 years old, he's now a seven-year veteran and the MVP of the 2020 American League Championship Series. So, his presence in the clubhouse adds valuable leadership.

George Kirby remains an important arm in the bullpen

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby (68) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

In 2025, George Kirby had a 10-8 record with a 4.21 ERA, and he recorded 137 strikeouts in 126 innings pitched. However, he did some spend time on the Injured List back in May, but he's expected to be healthy and ready to go on Opening Day.

Kirby, 26, debuted with the Mariners in 2002. Today, he's often viewed as the team's third starter, behind emerging ace Bryan Woo and the venerable fireballer, Luis Castillo. So he's a big part of the rotation heading into 2026.

