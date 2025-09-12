Mariners Showing Interest in Keeping Josh Naylor in Seattle
Last night, the Mariners extended their winning streak to six games and caught the Houston Astros for a first-place tie in the AL West. Josh Naylor has been right in the middle of the second-half push for the Seattle Mariners. As the Mariners continue to surge toward the playoffs, general manager Jerry Dipoto has voiced his interest in keeping the star first baseman in Seattle.
Josh Naylor Trade Outlook
On July 24, 2025, the Seattle Mariners acquired Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first splash of the trade deadline. In return, the Mariners gave up minor-league pitchers Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi. Since coming to Seattle, Naylor has provided a major upgrade at the first-base position. In 41 games with the Mariners, he is slashing .260/.306/.460 with 8 home runs and 16 stolen bases. On the defensive side, Naylor has impressed with many athletic and clutch plays at first base. Altogether, Naylor has compiled 1.6 WAR in his short stint with the M’s.
The most impressive factor of Naylor’s time in Seattle has been his ability to hit at T-Mobile Park, the most pitcher-friendly ballpark in all of baseball. In 19 games at the Mariners’ home stadium, Naylor has hit .338 with 5 home runs. His unique combo of power production and base stealing ability makes him a big threat in the middle of the Seattle lineup. First base production has been something that the Mariners have struggled mightily with over the last decade, so a consistent bat at the corner is a high priority.
Mariners Interest in Naylor
On a recent MLB Trade Rumors podcast, general manager Jerry Dipoto was asked about Naylor's future in Seattle. In response, he voiced clear intent to re-sign the star first baseman. While he didn't provide any guarantee of an extension or future contract, Dipoto hinted toward mutual interest in a deal between Naylor and the Mariners.
The Seattle Mariners have clearly expressed the desire to retain their first baseman, but what about Naylor? His production in the lineup, presence in the clubhouse, and interactions with reporters point towards the fact that there is interest in a future deal.
When the lefty first baseman was asked about hitting in Seattle, he responded, “I feel comfortable everywhere, to be honest, but I just really enjoyed playing [at T-Mobile Park] as an opponent. I thought it was a super cool stadium. The fans were always electric. I think you see the ball well here, personally. I like the open roof. When the roof is closed, it’s cool. But I love the feeling of the roof open.”
The Seattle Mariners are surging toward their first divisional title since 2001. As they make their push to the postseason, expect the front office to remain engaged with Josh Naylor about a future deal.