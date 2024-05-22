Yankees' Pitcher Thought Mariners Were Relaying Signs on Tuesday Night
The Seattle Mariners topped the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, 6-3, at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees' starter Clarke Schmidt took the loss after surrendering two earned runs on four hits over 5.0 innings. While he was certainly effective, the M's were able to drive his pitch count up, as he threw 100 pitches in those five innings.
After the game, Schmidt gave the Mariners some credit for picking up on his signs, which he thinks was an issue on Tuesday.
Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:
Clarke Schmidt said he believes the Mariners were picking up his pitches and relaying them from second base, including on the Dylan Moore HR. He said that's part of baseball and "fair game."
"If I'm giving away the pitches, it's a credit to them for being able to find it."
Ever since the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal of 2017, the league and its fans have become sensitive to the idea of sign stealing, but what Schmidt is detailing is perfectly legal (and credit to him for recognizing that).
Several fans on social media noted that the M's should have been able to score more runs if they knew what was coming, but it should be known that the team only had one at-bat with a runner on second base against Schmidt, which was the at-bat by Moore which resulted in a homer. Josh Rojas was on second.
So if the team was able to pick up on something from Schmidt, they had very little opportunity to actually use it. But all it takes is one time, and the M's made the most of it with the Moore home run, which was his first of two for the night.
The M's will play the Yankees again on Wednesday night at 4:05 p.m. PT.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Woo, Moore leads M's to victory over Yankees on Tuesday
2) Andres Munoz led baseball in this awesome metric on Monday