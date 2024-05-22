Woo, Moore Lead Mariners to Game 2 Victory Over Yankees on Tuesday
The Seattle Mariners took the second game of a four-game set from the New York Yankees by a final score of 6-3. The M's hit four home runs on the night and got six scoreless innings from Bryan Woo on the mound. Though the Yankees brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, Andres Munoz got his 10th save. As we do after every game, here's how it happened:
The Overwhelming Story:
We shouldn't forget about Woo, who was fantastic in this game. He picked up the win, striking out seven over those 6.0 innings. He allowed just two hits and walked no one. Offensively, Dylan Moore provided two home runs, including a big two-run shot in the third inning to give the M's an early lead.
In addition to Moore's big night, Luke Raley and Ty France also each had home runs. With the M's leading 4-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Gabe Speier put two men on and then Gleyber Torres hit a three-run homer off Trent Thornton to make it 4-3. Raley homered in the eighth and Moore homered in the ninth to make it 6-3, which was the final margin.
For the second consecutive night, Munoz got the save, striking out Oswaldo Cabrera to end the game with the tying run at the plate.
The Big Plays:
The home runs were the biggest plays offensively, and here's a look at the bomb from France.
Defensively, Dom Canzone made two really nice plays in right field to rob the Yankees of hits.
Odds and Ends:
Raley hit his fourth homer of the year.... France hit his fifth... Moore now has six... Julio Rodriguez saw his eight-game hit streak end after going 0-for-4...Munoz threw 18 pitches and has now worked back-to-back days...Ryne Stanek worked a scoreless eighth for the hold...The M's had 10 total hits... They are now 27-22 overall.
