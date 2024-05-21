Andres Munoz Led Baseball in This Awesome Metric on Monday Night
The Seattle Mariners toppled the New York Yankees on Monday night, beating the best team in the American League, 5-4.
The M's rallied from three runs down in the top of the ninth inning against closer Clay Holmes and then also got an electric bottom of the ninth inning from their own stud closer, Andres Munoz.
Munoz, who earned his ninth save, popped 101 MPH on the black to strike out Aaron Judge, sending the internet into a tailspin, and that was just one of three pitches he threw over 100 MPH in the outing.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Munoz's fastballs were the three-fastest pitches in baseball on Monday night, ahead of two heaters from Guardians' closer Emmanuel Clase.
As the M's bullpen has been bitten by the injury bug this year, Munoz has been largely steady at the back end. He has a 1.77 ERA to go along with those nine saves. He's struck out 28 batters in 20.1 innings.
The 25-year-old native of Mexico is in the fifth year of his career with the San Diego Padres and Mariners. He was traded to Seattle during the COVID 2020 season and has recorded 27 total saves with the M's.
In the absence of Matt Brash and Gregory Santos this year, he was shouldered the load in the 'pen.
The Mariners are currently 26-22 and will take on the Yankees again on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo pitches against Clarke Schmidt.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Mariners social media team takes ruthless shot at Yankees after win
2) Mariners 2024 Schedule, updated with results
3) Former Mariners pitcher Luke Weaver was pumping 97 MPH for the Yanks