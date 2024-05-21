Julio Rodriguez Hangs Out with French Soccer Star in New York City
While Seattle Mariners' manager Scott Servais was catching up with New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the team's win on Monday night, it looks like star outfielder Julio Rodriguez caught up with French soccer star Antoine Griezmann.
The @MLB account on "X" had the picture of the two stars together in New York City:
For those not familiar, Griezemann is 33-years-old and currently plays for Atletico Madrid. He's also represented France at multiple international levels, becoming one of the more recognizable soccer faces in the world.
Rodriguez himself is working to become one of the most recognizable faces in baseball. He's on his way, having made the All-Star Game in each of the last two years and having participated in the Home Run Derby in those seasons, however he's off to a slow start this year by his standards. Though he's hitting a solid .274, he still has just two home runs and 14 RBI at this point.
However, the M's have to believe he will catch fire because his resume says he will. In addition to being an All-Star, he went 30-30 last season in the home run and stolen base department. He also finished fourth in the MVP voting and is a two-time Silver Slugger winner.
The Mariners are currently 26-22 on the season and in first place in the American League West. They'll take on the Yankees for game two of the series in New York on Tuesday night at 4:05 p.m. PT.
Bryan Woo will pitch against Clarke Schmidt and you can read our game preview HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Mariners social media team takes ruthless shot at Yankees after win
2) Mariners 2024 Schedule, updated with results
3) Former Mariners pitcher Luke Weaver was pumping 97 MPH for the Yanks