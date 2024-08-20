Bryan Woo Joins Franchise Legends in Seattle Mariners Team History on Monday

Lowest ERA in Seattle Mariners history,

first 15 starts of a regular season:



Hisashi Iwakuma (2013) - 2.06

Bryan Woo (2024) - 2.12 🔥🔥🔥

Randy Johnson (1997) - 2.19

Félix Hernández (2014) - 2.29

Félix Hernández (2013) - 2.32

Logan Gilbert (2022) - 2.44



