Bryan Woo Joins Franchise Legends in Seattle Mariners Team History on Monday
The Seattle Mariners were shut out by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night 3-0 at Dodger Stadium. The loss continued to a disheartening road trip for Seattle, who is now 1-6 on the nine-game swing. It also continued a season's worth of frustrating offensive performances, as the M's allowed yet another pitcher (Gavin Stone) to set a career-high in strikeouts.
However, on the other side of the coin, M's starting pitcher Bryan Woo pitched his heart out yet again. The young right-hander went 6.1 innings, allowing just one run on two hits. He walked two and struck out five. He took the loss and is now 5-2 on the year. He also joined some elite company in team history.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Lowest ERA in Seattle Mariners history,
first 15 starts of a regular season:
Hisashi Iwakuma (2013) - 2.06
Bryan Woo (2024) - 2.12
Randy Johnson (1997) - 2.19
Félix Hernández (2014) - 2.29
Félix Hernández (2013) - 2.32
Logan Gilbert (2022) - 2.44
(this was a better tweet six minutes ago)
Before surrendering a run in the seventh inning, Woo was on track to have an ERA under 2.00 and actually be at the top of that list, but it's still a great accomplishment to be alongside Felix Hernandez and Randy Johnson.
Woo has only made 15 starts this season because of multiple injured list stints, but he's shown the ability to dominate when healthy.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PT. Seattle is 5.0 games back in the American League West.
