Unfortunately You Can't Buy Tickets to See Seattle Mariners in Little League Classic
On Sunday night, it was announced that the Seattle Mariners will take on the New York Mets in the 2025 version of the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Penn.
One of baseball's biggest days on the calendar, it's a day where the major leagues meets the little leagues for fun, camaraderie and memories. The 2024 version between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers was a great success for everyone involved.
For the M's, this will represent multiple great things. First, it will give them another nationally-televised game and a chance for national exposure as a brand. Second, it will allow the nation to see what we already know: That guys like JP Crawford and Victor Robles and Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena have great personalities that deserve to be shown off. And third, it will help break up the monotony of the calendar and could help the M's stay invigorated for what we hope is a playoff push in 2025.
Unfortunately though, you won't be able to watch the signature event in person. There are no tickets sold to the general public, according to Little League's website:
Unfortunately, tickets to the MLB Little League® Classic are unavailable to the general public, due to the very small size of the stadium and providing seats for all of our World Series teams, families, and volunteers. Major League Baseball typically holds a ticket lottery for residents of Lycoming County (which is the home of Williamsport, Pennsylvania), for the limited amount of tickets to distribute to residents in our area. More information on that lottery can be found at MLB.com/LLClassic.
The game is played at Historic Bowman Field, which is a minor league stadium that lacks the capacity of major league facilities. And as stated above, the limited seats are taken up by all the 20 Little League teams, their families and event volunteers.
The game will be played on Aug 17., 2025 and will be shown on ESPN.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting swept by the Tigers, why this is all so frustrating and much more. Furthermore, we talk about the Julio Rodriguez-ankle issue, Colt Emerson's big day, prospect rankings and the M's potentially big financial blow. Furthermore, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney joins the show to talk about the M's on "Sunday Night Baseball." CLICK HERE:
M's HEADED to WILLIAMSPORT: The Seattle Mariners will play in the Little League Classic in 2025. CLICK HERE:
DOWN ON THE FARM: The Mariners may be struggling at the big-league level, but there was good news this week down on the farm with regards to top prospect Laz Montes. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: