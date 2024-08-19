Could the Mariners Pick Up the Option on Second Baseman Jorge Polanco in 2025?
Earlier this season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jorge Polanco would not have his team option picked up by the Seattle Mariners in 2025. The 31-year-old is owed $12 million next year, but after a prolonged stretch of strong play at the plate, could the M's actually bring him back? We examine a little further here.
The facts:
Polanco is not having a strong year overall. He's hitting .219 with 12 homers and 33 RBI. He has an OPS+ of 96, so he's considered slightly below average. He also isn't considered a good defender.
However, the Mariners put out this nugget before Sunday's win against the Pirates:
in his last 29 games dating back to July 9, Polanco is batting .271 (29x107) with 18 runs scored, 5 doubles, 7 home runs, 18 RBI, 13 walks and 1 stolen base, while reaching base at a .347 clip and slugging .514 with a .861 OPS...during that span (7/9-c), his OPS ranks 2nd-best among primary second basemen in the American League, trailing only Brandon Lowe-TB (.895 OPS) and ranking ahead of Marcus Semien-TEX (.813) and Colt Keith-DET (.737).
Polanco then went 1-for-4 on Sunday, so while his overall season numbers aren't great, he has shown the ability to get hot for a prolonged period of time.
The case for bringing him back
--$12 million isn't that much money. The Mariners will tell you they don't have a lot of money, but they do, and they can easily afford this. If there is a good player available to them at $12 million, they should be willing to do it.
--Some continuity would be nice. The Mariners have changed out second baseman repeatedly since Robinson Cano left after the 2018 season, using Kolten Wong, Jose Caballero, Adam Frazier, Ryan Bliss, Polanco and others. Wouldn't it be nice to go into an offseason not needing to shop more at the position?
--Comfort could help him. The M's have brought in Jesse Winker and Teoscar Hernandez in the last few years, seen them struggle in year one, and then cut bait. Perhaps this time the answer is to let it ride with Polanco and see if bringing him back for a second year allows him some comfort to hit the ground running right away.
--Stopgap. The Mariners have Colt Emerson and Cole Young as top prospects who are middle infielders. While Young is closer than Emerson, having Polanco there would mean that you don't have to rush the kids to the show.
--Trade coming? If you're the Mariners and you pick up the option, could you also turn around and deal him for something useful? Rather than let him walk, would that be more advantageous?
The case against bringing him back
--He's in the way. If you do think that Cole Young is ready to take the job on Opening Day next year, then you don't need Polanco crowding the picture.
--He's getting older. He's 31 and will be 32 by July of next year. If you think he's slow-moving in the infield now, do you really want to use him again in 2025?
--Money better spent. Sure, $12 million isn't that much, but for a team with financial limitations, could you spend that money better elsewhere?
As the Mariners come to the end of the 2024 season, this will be among the biggest questions they need to answer. The Mariners will take on the Dodgers on Monday night at 7:10 p.m. PT.
