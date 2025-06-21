Cal Raleigh is Making So Much History For Seattle Mariners It's Absolutely Absurd
The Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago Cubs 9-4 on Friday afternoon to move to 38-36 on the season. It was a great win for the M's, who hit four homers in the victory, with two coming from Cal Raleigh and two coming from Mitch Garver.
For Raleigh, he's now got 29 homers, which is the most in baseball, and he's making absurd history at every turn:
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most homers by primary catcher before All-Star break:
2025 Cal Raleigh: 29 (73 games played)
1970 Johnny Bench: 28 (87)
2000 Ivan Rodriguez: 26 (80)
And this....
Cal Raleigh has 6 multi-HR games
Only players with more before the All-Star break in a season:
1969 Reggie Jackson: 8
2022 Aaron Judge: 7
2009 Albert Pujols: 7
2001 Luis Gonzalez: 7
And this...
Most multi-HR games in a season, Mariners history:
1997 Ken Griffey Jr.: 8
1998 Ken Griffey Jr.: 7
1996 Ken Griffey Jr.: 7
2025 Cal Raleigh: 6
1999 Alex Rodriguez: 6
It’s June.
And this...
Most multi-HR games in a season playing catcher:
2003 Javy Lopez: 8
2025 Cal Raleigh: 6
1995 Mike Piazza: 6
It’s June.
This comes from Gary Hill Jr., Mariners broadcaster.
Most 1st Half Homers by a Switch Hitter in MLB history:
1. Cal Raleigh 29 (2025)
1. José Ramírez 29 (2018)
1. Lance Berkman 29 (2002)
1. Mickey Mantle 29 (1961)
1. Mickey Mantle 29 (1956)
And per Mariners PR:
Ken Griffey Jr. is the only player in history with more home runs than Cal Raleigh (29 HR) before the All-Star Break. Griffey Jr. hit 30+ HR in the first half 3 times, with a franchise-best 35 HR in the first half of 1998.
The Mariners play the Cubs again on Saturday morning at 11:20 a.m. PT.
