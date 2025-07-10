Cole Young Benefits From Short Yankee Stadium Porch to Hit First Home Run

SEA - Cole Young 2-run HR (1)



📏 Distance: 362 ft

💨 EV: 96.9 mph

📐 LA: 23°

⚾️ 83.5 mph curveball (NYY - RHP Jonathan Loáisiga)

🏟️ Would be out in 2/30 MLB parks



SEA (6) @ NYY (9)

🔺 7th#TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/7Jq07mY8z7