Cole Young Benefits From Short Yankee Stadium Porch to Hit First Home Run
NEW YORK - Seattle Mariners' second baseman Cole Young was aided by the short porch at Yankee Stadium, but at the end of the day, he hit his first major league home run on Wednesday night against the New York Yankees.
Young's home run in the top of the seventh traveled just 362-feet, and would have only been a home run at Yankee Stadium and Steinbrenner Field, the temporary home of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Young has been knocking on the door of his first home run for weeks, so the moment has to be a relief for the No. 34 prospect in the game (per MLB Pipeline). The home run brought the M's deficit within three at 9-6.
At the time of this posting, Young is hitting .236. He's been regularly at the bottom of the order as he adjusts to major league pitching, but he's done a generally nice job at putting together strong at-bats from those spots.
The Mariners entered play on Wednesday at 48-43 and in second place in the American League West. They were 6.5 games back of the Houston Astros, but still held the third and final wild card spot in the AL.
Seattle hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2022 season.
The Mariners and Yankees will finish out their three-game set on Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. PT.
Bryan Woo, who was just named to his first All-Star team, will take the ball for Seattle, while former All-Star Marcus Stroman pitches for the Yankees.
