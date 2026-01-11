Is Toronto free agent Bo Bichette REALLY an option for the Seattle Mariners?

There are an awful lot of teams that would love to have Toronto Blue Jays' current free agent Bo Bichette, and the Mariners are certainly one of them. The club has come up in multiple stories about who the 28-year-old superstar could be suiting up for over the next few seasons, but Seattle has to be considered a serious long shot to land the shortstop.

Last season, the two-time AL All-Star hit .311, with 18 home runs, 94 RBI, and four stolen bases. While those are great numbers, it's important to remember that Bichette missed significant time due to a left knee injury that occurred on September 6. However, he returned for the postseason, even delivering a key home run in Game 7 of the World Series.

CLICK FOR MORE: Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje is a unique Mariners prospect

It's not totally impossible to think of the M's being able to ink a deal to bring the second sacker to Seattle, he hasn't indicated that it's a preferred destination. If anything, Bichette and his representatives are holding their cards close to the vest, as he prepares to sign the biggest contract of his life.

Bo Bichette to the Big Apple?

Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Bo Bichette (11) looks on before game three of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bichette is attracting a lot of attention as a free agent, with the New York Yankees leading the charge. But, they're not alone—the Phillies, Cubs, and Dodgers are also in the mix. While the Mariners have shown interest in upgrading their infield, they haven't been prominently linked to Bichette lately.

If anything, the Mariners have lost the momentum they had when they came out, with guns blazing, to sign re-sign first baseman and newest team leader, Josh Naylor. Yes, they're still a contender and considered one of the American League teams that could make it to the Fall Classic. But for Bichette, the Emerald City isn't the equivalent of playing in the Big Apple. If the odds are correct, it's most likely that Bichette will don the pinstripes - instead of Northwest Green - in 2026.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions