Eight-Time All-Star Nolan Arenado Reportedly Won't Accept Trade to Seattle Mariners
According to Just Baseball, eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado will waive his no-trade clause for six teams, and the Seattle Mariners aren't one of them.
There are 6 teams Nolan Arenado has said he would waive his no-trade clause for, according to @JohnDenton555.
• Los Angeles Angels
• New York Mets
• Los Angeles Dodgers
• Philadelphia Phillies
• Boston Red Sox
• San Diego Padres
While it's always difficult to hear that a player of Arenado's status doesn't really want to play for your organization, this probably isn't that a big deal. First off, Arenado has a huge chunk of money remaining on his contract, which the M's are not likely to want to pay given their budgetary limits. Second, Arenado is clearly a declining player at this point, and the M's need offensive upside.
Soon to be 34-years-old, he had just 16 homers this past season to go along with 71 RBI. Arenado hit just .272.
Though he's not the same player he once was, he is still one of the most accomplished players of the last decade. In addition to his eight All-Star appearances, he's also a 10-time Gold Glover and a five-time Silver Slugger.
With Arenado seemingly out of the picture, the Mariners can focus on other upgrades at third base. They've been linked to Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies in trade talks and have also monitored third baseman Yoan Moncada, formerly of the Chicago White Sox. He is a free agent.
The Mariners went 85-77 this past season, missing the playoffs by one game.
