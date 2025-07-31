SI

Mariners' Team Plane Made Special Move for Eugenio Suarez After Blockbuster Trade

Suarez is expected to be in Thursday night's starting lineup for the Mariners.

Diamondbacks designated hitter Eugenio Suarez was traded to the Mariners.
After the Mariners lost to the Athletics in Sacramento on Wednesday night, Seattle conducted one of the biggest trades ahead of the MLB deadline by securing third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Diamondbacks.

Suarez competed in a game vs. the Tigers in Detroit Wednesday afternoon, then seemingly hopped on a plane with his family to Sacramento to join his new squad. The Mariners' team plane was stationed at the airport in Sacramento for quite some time waiting for Suarez and his family to arrive. The Mariners players had no idea what the team was waiting on before leaving for Seattle.

Then Suarez and his family showed up. The entire plane cheered and Suarez went and hugged every player on the plane, Mariners insider Shannon Dryer, who was on the plane, detailed later. It was an emotional time for Suarez and the Mariners, especially as he was reuniting with many of his former teammates since he played in Seattle from 2022-23.

Suarez is already expected to be in Thursday night's Mariners lineup when the team faces the Rangers. Suarez will surely hear more cheers when he arrives at T-Mobile Park in front of thousands of fans.

