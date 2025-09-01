Mariners Call Up Key Prospect to Likely Help Cal Raleigh Amid 50 Home Run Season
The Mariners are calling up their No. 4 prospect catcher Harry Ford, MLB.com reported on Monday. It's unknown when Ford will make his MLB debut.
This decision by Seattle may appear puzzling as the team's catcher Cal Raleigh is the AL MVP favorite and leads the league with 50 home runs. Raleigh isn't hurt or anything, so calling up Ford sounds like a backup situation. Ford will likely be placed as designated hitter or will play as catcher when Raleigh needs a rest day.
Ford is definitely thriving in the offensive side of things in Triple A Tacoma this season. He's played in 97 games, posting averages of .283/.408/.460. He has 106 hits, 68 runs, 74 RBIs, 16 home runs and seven stolen bases. This is his fifth minor league season in the Mariners' organization since being drafted in the first round in 2021.
Over the course of his five minor league seasons, Ford has stolen 92 bases, which is quite impressive for a catcher.