Mariners closer Andres Munoz should be set for a career year in 2026

It's hard to be much better than Seattle Mariners closer Andres Munoz was in 2025. As the top pitcher in the M's bullpen, he was dominant, helping to lead the team to an AL West title and the doorstep of their first World Series ever. Now, with the team steadily focused on reaching the Fall Classic this October, Munoz should be ready for the best season of young career.

Last season, Munoz went 3-3, with 38 saves and a 1.73 ERA in 64 appearances. He blew just two save opportunities for an outstanding 95% conversion rate. That bodes well for a big season ahead, as the team looks to improve on their 90-win total of a year ago.

The 27-year-old righthander was originally signed out of Mexico by the San Diego Padres, who he made his Major League debut with in 2019. However, he was traded to Seattle in 2020 as part of a seven-player deal, and he's steadly worked his way to the closer's role since.

In his career, Munoz has posted an ERA of 2.43 and has 78 saves. He's also been named to the American League All-Star team in each of the past two seasons.

What to expect from Munoz in 2026

Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; American League pitcher Andres Munoz (75) of the Seattle Mariners pitches in the eighth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Munoz appears to be ascending among the elite arms in the AL, and he's quickly carving out a legacy in Seattle. He's already fifth all-time in saves for the M's, and could easily break the franchise record with a couple of big seasons. That countdown should start right away, as he will get plenty of opportunities to slam the door on the opposition in 2026.

While the Mariners are still sorting out who will start at a couple of key infield positions, they are already being picked as contenders to repeat as West division titleholders. Of course, a closer can only end as many games as his team allows him, if Munoz registers somewhere around 45 saves in 2026, it means both he and the team had another standout season.

That, along with an ERA under 2.75, should be his benchmarks in the pending year and another sign of his late-inning dominance. Oh... and being on the mound for the final out of the World Series? That would be the best closing act of all.

