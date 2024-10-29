Four Former Seattle Mariners Could Earn First World Series Rings on Tuesday
The 2024 MLB season is nearing its final stage.
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the World Series with a 4-2 win in Game 3 on Monday.
The Dodgers will have a chance to close out the Yankees in Game 4 of the World Series at 5:08 p.m. PT on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Los Angeles spent a record-$1 billion in free agency in hopes of getting its first World Series trophy since the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and its second since 1988.
The Seattle Mariners didn't have a chance to play for a World Series ring after missing out on the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years. But there are multiple former Mariners who suited up for the Dodgers this season. And they'll have a chance to add some rings to their trophy case if the Dodgers close out New York on Tuesday.
Former starting pitcher James Paxton, outfielders Teoscar Hernandez and Taylor Trammell and reliever Yohan Ramirez will all have played for Los Angeles this season after spending varying points of their careers in the Pacific Northwest. It should be noted that this would be the first World Series title for each of those players. A fifth former Mariner, Chris Taylor, is also a member of the Dodgers, but he's already captured a ring with them back in 2020.
Paxton played the first six years of his 12 year career with Seattle. He played a seventh during a second stint in 2021. He retired this year after suffering a season-ending calf strain.
Hernandez played one year with the Mariners in 2023 and batted .258 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs.
Trammell played 116 games total across three seasons with Seattle from 2021-23. Trammell was guaranteed a ring after the Championship Series since he played for the Yankees and Los Angeles in 2024.
Ramirez pitched 48 games in relief for the Mariners from 2020-22. He made 27 appearances with the Dodgers before being designated for assignment on June 25 and claimed off waivers by the Boston Red Sox on June 28.
With Los Angeles leading 3-0, it's almost assured that they will be the World Series champions.
And as great as it is for Mariners fans to see former players get World Series rings, it would feel even better for them to give rings to their current players in 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS SHARE PHOTOS OF TWO CURACAOAN PITCHING PROSPECTS: The Seattle Mariners have two pitching prospects from Curaçao that met up during High Performance Camp in Arizona. CLICK HERE
ANALYSIS: SEATTLE MARINERS COULD HAVE PERFECT OFFSEASON BY GETTING TWO PLAYERS: The Seattle Mariners are unlikely to try and sign a superstar and a blockbuster trade is unlikely in the offseason; But the team could still acquire two players that would make the offseason a success. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS SLUGGER SHARES DISAPPOINTING COMMENTS ON 2023 TEAM: A current Los Angeles Dodger clearly didn't enjoy his one year with the Seattle Mariners. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.