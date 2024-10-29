Seattle Mariners Share Photos of Two Promising Prospects From Curaçao
The Seattle Mariners are considered to have one of the best minor league systems in the league.
The Mariners have at least five players on both MLB Pipeline's and Baseball America's top 100 lists. The both sites' lists include a healthy balance of prospects drafted out of college and high school as well as international signings.
Some of Seattle's most encouraging minor leaguers are international athletes. Lazaro Montes is from Cuba, Michael Arroyo is from Colombia and Felnin Celesten is from the Dominican Republic.
When the 2025 international signing period starts on Jan. 15, 2025, the Mariners are assumed to be the favorites to sign MLB Pipeline's No. 5 international prospect Yorger Bautista out of Venezuela.
Seattle also has a pair of pitching prospects from Curaçao who linked up during the team's High Performance Camp in Arizona: Jurrangelo Cijntje and Dylan Wilson. The Mariners shared photos of the two on Saturday.
Cijntje was born in the Netherlands but was raised in Curaçao, where he was a part of the Willemstad 2016 Little League World Series team. The switch-pitcher was drafted in the first round of the 2024 draft by Seattle out of Mississippi State.
Wilson was born in Willemstad and was signed on Jan. 15, 2023, as an international free agent. He was just 17 years-old when the Mariners signed him.
Cijntje is yet to throw an in-game pitch in Seattle's minor league system, but Wilson has already gotten some reps in.
Wilson pitched seven games, six as a starter, during the Mariners' Dominican Summer League team in 2023. He posted a 2.20 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched.
Wilson pitched 2024 with Seattle's rookie-ball club in the Arizona Complex League. He made 12 appearances (six starts) and had a 5.06 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 32 innings pitched.
Both pitchers project well with decent upside. Wilson will likely spend more time in the minors than Cijntje as he grows into his physical profile. And Cijntje's legitimate starting ability as a switch-pitcher makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in the league.
Time will tell if Wilson and Cijntje end up making an impact in the big leagues, but they've been representing Curaçao well in their small time as professional ball players.
