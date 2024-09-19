Julio Rodriguez Comments on Bizarre Baserunning Mistake in Mariners Wednesday Loss
The Seattle Mariners have seemingly invented new ways to disappoint their fans in 2024. At 77-75, the M's are destined to miss the playoffs again this season, a sight that is all too familiar to fans.
If and when the M's are officially eliminated from playoff contention, fans will be able to point back to a number of games and series that helped ruin this season. There was the Andres Munoz walk-fest against the Milwaukee Brewers in April, the blowing of a 7-0 lead against the Kansas City Royals in June and the sweeps at the hands of lowly Los Angeles Angels and the then-lowly Detroit Tigers.
And you can add Tuesday and Wednesday against the New York Yankees to the list as well. In Tuesday's loss, sparkplug Victor Robles made an inexcusable baserunning error to halt a rally. On Wednesday, Julio Rodriguez was picked off third base in one of the weirdest and worst plays you'll ever see.
In the bottom of the tenth inning, the M's had runners at first and third with nobody out. A simple fly ball would have tied the game. Heck, even a ground ball double play would have done the same. A hit could have won it if placed properly. Instead, Randy Arozarena struck out. While striking out, he threw his bat down the third base line, narrowly hitting Julio Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was clearly startled, and then in an effort to shake it off, strayed too far from the base, getting doubled off third for the second out of the inning. Justin Turner then popped up to end the game and probably end the M's playoff chances.
After the game, Rodriguez spoke on the blunder. Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Julio Rodríguez on tonight's fateful pickoff:
"I just saw a bat flying up to my face and I just ran away from it. And after that, I was just in a little bit of shock, and I didn't get back to third base in time ... After I saw the bat, I thought it was going to be a dead play."
Obviously, since the ball wasn't hit foul, there was nothing to halt play. The umpires also didn't halt play because of the thrown bat. Some saw the situation as a lack of situational awareness from Rodriguez while others saw his reaction as more justified given that he had a projectile flying at his head.
That's all debatable, but what's not debatable is that the M's playoff hopes are rapidly fading. They are 5.0 games back in the American League West with 10 games to play.
They'll take on the Yankees on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
