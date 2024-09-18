BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Television Broadcaster Has Interviewed For New Job
It was reported on Wednesday that Seattle Mariners television broadcaster Dave Sims has interviewed to succeed John Sterling as the next radio voice of the New York Yankees.
Randy Miller of NJ.com had the information in a subscriber-only article.
Next Yankees radio voice? Rumors are true: This TV broadcaster wants to come home
Believe it or not, we heard this rumor back in June from a sports radio caller on WFAN in New York. And now, it appears that those rumors are true.
Joe Veyera summarized portions of the article on "X" as well:
"Sims is interested in leaving the Mariners to succeed John Sterling as the radio voice of the Yankees.
'We'll see what happens,' Sims told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday ... 'I love what I'm doing here in Seattle. New York is home. That's all I can say.'"
Sims said he can't comment on the reports that he's interviewed for the job, so until he does, all we have are these facts:
1) The Yankees Radio Network has an opening:
In the wake of John Sterling's retirement earlier this season, the network has been using multiple fill-ins. These fill-in assignments could be temporary, and could leave the door open for another long-term hire (like Sims) to come in, or perhaps one of the fill-ins could grab the job permanently. We also know that Sterling is coming back on the radio for the playoffs, perhaps signifying that the network is not thrilled with its current crop of replacements.
2) The Yankees Radio Network is prestigious:
Being the radio voice of the Yankees comes with some prestige that would be hard for anyone to ignore.
3) Dave Sims is from the East Coast:
Sims comes from Philadelphia, and though he's been with the Mariners since 2007, there could always be an appeal in getting back near home. Sims does Big East basketball in the offseason, so he does spend time on the East Coast throughout the year. He also would be known to listeners through this work.
The Mariners play the Yankees on Wednesday night in Seattle.
