Seattle Mariners' Victor Robles Goes Viral For Ridiculous Stolen Base Attempt on Tuesday
Two things can be true at the same with regards to Victor Robles and the Seattle Mariners.
1) Victor Robles has been incredible for the Mariners. His ability to get on base and make things happen has absolutely propelled the team offensively over the last two months. In fact, the M's wouldn't be 77-74 this season without him. His play, his attitude, his energy, it's all been infectious.
2) It can also be true that Victor Robles attempted one of the worst plays you will ever see on Tuesday night in an 11-2 loss to the New York Yankees.
It was the bottom of the first inning, and the M's were already trailing 2-0. However, they had loaded the bases with two outs against starting pitcher Luis Gil. Justin Turner was at the plate and had worked a 3-0 count. The M's were just one ball away from getting a free run to get back into the game, but Robles broke for home on a delayed steal attempt and was thrown out - ending the threat.
You can see the play here, courtesy of @Underdog_MLB:
Again, Robles's aggressiveness has served him incredibly well this season, but this was not the situation to break that kind of play out in. Robles likely thought that Gil was too slow around the back of the mound and that he wasn't paying attention, but that's just too risky of a situation.
While that play didn't decide the game, it did set a poor tone and the M's immediately got down 4-0 in the top half of the second. Now, they are 5.0 games back in the American League West and 3.0 games back in the wild card with 11 games to play.
They'll take on the Yankees again on Wednesday night.
