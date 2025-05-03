Matt Brash Travels with Seattle Mariners, Could Be Activated From Injured List This Weekend
The Seattle Mariners appear extremely close to getting back ace reliever Matt Brash from the injured list. According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Brash has traveled with the team to Texas for the series with the Rangers.
Though he isn't being activated on Friday night, he could be activated over the weekend, giving a much-needed boost to the M's bullpen.
Brash has been out since the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of 2024.
The 26-year-old has some of the best stuff in baseball and led the majors in appearances (78) back in 2023. He struck out 107 batters in 70.2 innings that year as the Mariners missed the playoffs by one game. He's made six rehab appearances with Triple-A Tacoma, pitching to a 8.44 ERA in 5.1 innings. He's struck out five and walked two. He's given up nine hits and six runs (five earned).
While maybe not initially, he should pair with Andres Munoz at the back-end of the bullpen to make a dynamite 1-2 punch. Troy Taylor and Gabe Speier should also factor into the mix.
The Mariners enter play on Friday at 18-12 overall and in first place in the American League West. Seattle hasn't won the division since the 2001 season that saw them win 116 games.
The M's will take on the Texas Rangers at 5:05 p.m. PT. Right-hander Bryan Woo will go for Seattle while prospect Jack Leiter takes the rubber for the Rangers.
Seattle will finish out the series on Sunday before starting a new series with the A's on Monday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the recent series sweep over the Los Angeles and how he feels about Seattle after the first 30 games. Then, he has a deeper discussion about the "Control the Zone" mantra of the last decade and how maybe it's morphed this season. Furthermore, we get the definitive answer from one ESPN personality on the struggles for Julio Rodriguez. Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks M's success, sustainability and the big opportunity the team has in the draft. CLICK HERE:
ON THE MEND: The Mariners are badly wounded right now, but they are expected to get Dylan Moore back soon. When? CLICK HERE:
WHAT's CHANGED: MLB Network delivered an awesome break down of what adjustments Jorge Polanco has made this season at the plate. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.