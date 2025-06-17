Mike Cameron Delivers Awesome Message on Social Media About Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford
Count former Seattle Mariners star Mike Cameron among those who would love to see M's shortstop J.P. Crawford represent Seattle at this year's All-Star Game in Atlanta.
Cameron, who made the All-Star Game in 2001, posted the following on social media on Sunday after Crawford hit a grand slam to help the M's beat the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park.
John Paul Crawford is making it hard keeping him out of the mid summer classic this year!! #Marinersthings #HappyFathersDay
Crawford is putting together an outstanding season for the Mariners, helping carry the offense in the wake of injuries to Victor Robles and Luke Raley. He's hitting .293 with six home runs and 29 RBIs. He's also got a .412 on-base percentage while hitting mostly at the top of the order over the last two months.
Just Monday, we examined Crawford's All-Star case in comparison to his fellow shortstops in the American League, and you can look at that here.
Crawford only ranks ninth in the American League in fan voting at the first update, so he may need to rely on a manager's selection to make his first trip to the All-Star Game, but there's fierce competition at the position with Jacob Wilson, Jeremy Pena and Bobby Witt Jr. all deserving of spots as well.
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 36-35 and in second place in the American League West. They'll take on the Boston Red Sox with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Bryan Woo will pitch for the Mariners against Walker Buehler.
