Can outfielder Victor Robles bounce back in 2026, or will he get lost in the shuffle?

In 2025, the Mariners were riding high, capturing their first division title in 24 years and coming within one win of the franchise's first World Series appearance ever. Meanwhile, rightfielder Victor Robles battled injury and barely got a chance to contribute at all.

Robles missed significant time in 2025, thanks to an April shoulder injury that essentially derailed his season. He ended the year with a batting average of .245, one home run, nine RBIs, six stolen bases, and an OPS of .611. He played in a total of just 32 games for the M's.

Still somewhat unproven in the Emerald City, even at 28, Robles needs to prove that he's a regular, everyday starter, or merely a platoon player at the big league level. He's played eight full seasons now, and he's reaching a point where he could be easily replaced. Especially considering that the Mariners have younger, less expensive players like Lazaro Montes waiting in the wings.

Mariners need more from Robles in 2026

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Victor Robles (10) breaks his bat in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Despite his struggles a year ago, Robles had an excellent season in 2024. He played in 77 games after being acquired from the Washington Nationals, boasting a .328 batting average and a .393 on-base percentage, along with 30 stolen bases in 31 attempts. He added four home runs and 26 RBI. If he could come close to those types of numbers over the course of 100 games? Then, he will establish himself as the starter in right.

However, the veteran hasn't reached triple digits in games played since the 2022 season. More than trending up, the last few seasons look more like he's winding down. It's certainly possible that Victor Robles plays in a limited, platoon-like role for the remainder of his time in Seattle. But, if he can reach back to some of his past glory? He adds another dangerous dimension to the Mariners' lineup in 2026.

