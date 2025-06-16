J.P. Crawford is Making a Strong Case to Represent Seattle Mariners at All-Star Game
The Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-0 on Sunday afternoon, completing a three-game sweep of the Guardians at T-Mobile Park.
Emerson Hancock threw seven scoreless innings in the win and J.P. Crawford fueled the offense with a grand slam home run in the second inning.
Over the last 14 games, Crawford is hitting .442 with a .532 on-base percentage. He's asserted himself as one of the leaders of the M's offense, and he's making a push for an All-Star spot in a crowded American League shortstop field.
Here's a look at some of the main competition for Crawford, who is looking to make his first All-Star Game.
Player
Avg.
OBP
SB
OPS+
JP Crawford
.296
.411
4
144
Bobby Witt Jr.
.279
.337
21
124
Zach Neto
.276
.317
11
124
Jacob Wilson
.367
.401
5
155
Gunnar Henderson
.278
.339
9
125
Anthony Volpe
.245
.319
7
110
Corey Seager
.238
.329
0
110
Wilson seems like a lock to represent the A's, and Witt certainly has star power and name recognition, but Crawford has a very strong case to head to Atlanta. He's filled in at the leadoff spot in the absence of Victor Robles and has helped the M's offense stay afloat despite several players being cold at the same time.
The Mariners are now 36-34 and they will enter a crucial series with the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. Boston is 37-36 and the series could have major implications at the end of the season as far as wild card opportunities go. Seattle took two-of-three from Boston earlier this year at Fenway Park.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert makes his return from the injured list, where he's been since the end of April. Lucas Giolito will start for Boston.
