MLB Network Insider, Former Big Leaguer Snubs Multiple Mariners in Laughable List
Former major league reliever and current MLB Network Insider Dan Plesac was roasted on social media after posting a ridiculous list on Wednesday night.
Plesac, who is a former big league reliever, put out a list of his Top 25 pitchers in baseball right now. On that list, he didn't include current Seattle Mariners co-aces Logan Gilbert or George Kirby.
Above those two? Erick Fedde of the White Sox, Jake Irvin of the Washington Nationals, and Tyler Anderson of the Angels. This is not to say that those are not good pitchers, but Kirby and Gilbert are two bona fide studs.
You can see the full list below:
The comments on the post made note of Kirby and Gilbert's exclusions. It also made note of the exclusions of Tanner Bibee (Guardians) and Grayson Rodriguez (Orioles), among others.
We don't know exactly what criteria Plesac used to make his list, which is about the only saving grace here. Both Gilbert and Kirby will contend for spots on the American League All-Star team, with Gilbert seemingly destined for Arlington, yet Plesac seems to not value them.
Plesac spent 18 years in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies. He was a three-time All-Star who went 65-71 in his career. That career spanned 1,064 appearances and saved 158 games.
He pitched in the playoffs for the Diamondbacks in 1999.
The Mariners will try to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT.
