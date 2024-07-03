Seattle Mariners' Prospect Tyler Locklear Hits Mammoth HR in Triple-A on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners' prospect Tyler Locklear stayed hot at Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday night, hitting a mammoth home run as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Salt Lake Bees.
The popular @MiLBMariners account posted video of the shot, which was pumped out to left field:
Locklear, who is currently ranked the No. 8 prospect in the organization (by MLB.com) was sent back to Tacoma last week after a brief cameo in the big leagues. Currently, he's hitting .260 at Tacoma over 18 games. He has four homers and 12 RBI.
Through Double-A and Triple-A this year, he's hitting .281 with 12 homers and 38 RBI. He played in 11 games for the Mariners while Ty France was injured, hitting .200 with two home runs. Given the Mariners offensive struggles this season, perhaps Locklear will find himself back in the big leagues sooner rather than later. The M's are currently hitting .218 as a team, which is the worst batting average in all of baseball.
Locklear was a second-round draft pick of the Mariners in the 2022 draft. He played his college ball at Virginia Commonweath University.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The right-handed hitter’s carrying tool is still his tremendous raw power, though he’s not a one-trick pony. He can hit the ball out to all fields and does a nice job of managing the strike zone, limiting strikeouts and drawing walks, giving him a chance to be a solid overall hitter. He can struggle with breaking and offspeed stuff and can chase too much at times.
The Mariners will take on the Baltimore Orioles again on Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. PT.
