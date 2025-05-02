Inside The Mariners

Prominent ESPN Insider Paints Ominous Picture Regarding Logan Gilbert's Health For Seattle Mariners

While the initial report is more optimistic than it could be, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney delivered some sobering thoughts about the All-Star on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) throws against the New York Yankees during the second inning at T-Mobile Park in 2022.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) throws against the New York Yankees during the second inning at T-Mobile Park in 2022. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Last Friday, the Seattle Mariners saw All-Star pitcher Logan Gilbert leave the game after just three innings with "right forearm tightness."

While that caused a lot of worry, the M's delivered good news on Saturday when it was announced that Gilbert "only" has a Grade 1 flexor tendon strain. He'll be shut down from throwing for two weeks and then re-evaluated. While not good to see Gilbert hit the injured list, it's certainly better than the worst-case scenarios that people feared.

We spoke to noted injury insider Will Carroll on a recent episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast and he also delivered an optimistic outlook on Gilbert. You can read that here.

However, on Thursday's edition of the podcast, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney delivered a more ominous picture:

Question: Buster, I've run the emotional gamut on this one. When Gilbert left the game, I feared the worst. Then, the news was better than I thought, and the insider I spoke to felt optimistic about it all, which made me feel good, but I'm still going to be nervous until I see Gilbert actually on a mound again.

Answer:

And ​I ​think ​all ​of ​that ​is ​100% ​appropriate. ​Look, ​the ​Mariners ​are ​thinking ​that ​he's ​going ​to ​be ​back ​sometime ​in ​the ​middle ​of ​June. ​This ​is ​not ​a ​significant ​elbow ​injury ​on ​that ​Tommy ​John ​scale. ​So, ​there's ​hope ​that ​he's ​going ​to ​come ​back. ​​George ​Kirby: ​he's ​making ​his ​way ​back, ​and ​they ​expect ​him ​back ​by ​the ​end ​of ​the ​month. ​So ​that's, ​generally ​speaking, ​good ​signs, ​but ​I ​would ​say ​that ​​the ​biggest ​indicator ​of ​future ​injuries ​are ​past ​injuries. ​So ​Gerrit ​Cole, is ​a ​great ​working ​example ​of ​that. ​You ​know, ​he's ​a ​guy ​who's ​a ​workhorse. ​He ​threw ​a ​ton ​of ​innings. ​Spring ​training ​of ​2024, ​he ​goes ​down ​with ​an ​elbow ​injury. ​It takes ​him ​three ​months, ​but ​he ​comes ​back. ​He's ​an effective ​pitcher ​for ​them (the Yankees) in ​the ​second ​half of ​last ​year. ​And ​then ​he ​came ​into ​spring ​training ​and ​he ​broke ​down ​and ​he ​had ​to ​have ​Tommy ​John ​surgery. ​That's ​why ​you ​should ​be ​concerned ​going ​forward, ​because ​an ​injury ​to ​a ​pitcher ​means ​it's ​more ​likely ​that ​in ​the ​future ​he's ​going ​to ​suffer ​a ​more ​severe ​injury ​with ​his ​arm. ​And let's ​face ​it, ​that's ​the ​nature ​of ​pitching ​in ​2025. ​Guys ​break ​down ​all ​the ​time. ​

You can listen to the full interview with Olney in the player below:

Gilbert, 27, is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA this season. He's struck out 44 batters in 30.1 innings.

The Mariners are 18-12 entering play on Friday. They are in first place in the American League West. They'll play the Texas Rangers at 5:05 p.m. PT.

