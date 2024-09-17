San Diego Padres Rookie Now Chasing Seattle Mariners Star in Baseball History
On Monday night, the San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 3-1 at Petco Park.
It was a big win for the Padres that keeps them in the driver's seat for the top wild card spot in the National League. It was also huge for the Seattle Mariners, who picked up a 0.5 game on the Astros in the American League West race. Coming into play on Tuesday, the M's are now 4.0 games back of Houston.
In the win, Padres electric rookie Jackson Merrill hit his 24th home run of the season. He's going to be battling with Paul Skenes, Jackson Chourio, and Shota Imanaga for Rookie of the Year this year, and he's also chasing M's star Julio Rodriguez in some baseball history as well.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
most HR in first career MLB season, primary CF (min 50% of games in CF):
1963 Jimmie Hall: 33
2022 Julio Rodríguez: 28
2024 Jackson Merrill: 24
1940 Wally Judnich: 24
1929 Johnny Frederick: 24
Rodriguez won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in that 2022 season as the M's broke the drought and got to the playoffs for the first time since 2001. He was also named an All-Star and became the face of the franchise.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday as Rodriguez looks to stay hot himself. They'll welcome the New York Yankees to T-Mobile Park at 6:40 p.m. PT.
The Padres will play the Astros and look to help out the Mariners once again.
