Seattle Mariners' Sparkplug Leads Baseball in Great Category Over Last Few Weeks
The Seattle Mariners shut out the Texas Rangers 7-0 on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. With the win, the M's are 77-73. They are still mathematically in the American League playoff race, but they are 4.5 games back in the American League West race and 2.5 games back in the wild card chase.
There are 12 games to play.
Despite the dwindling playoff odds, the M's have been more fun to watch over the last few weeks given the prevalence of a better offense under new hitting coach Edgar Martinez.
One of the guys helping lead the charge for Seattle is outfielder Victor Robles, who went 3-for-4 on Sunday with three singles.
Multi-hit and three-hit games are nothing new for Robles, who is at the top of some impressive baseball leaderboards over the last few weeks.
Per @MarinersPR:
--Victor Robles produced his 3rd multi-hit game of the series, going 3-for-4 with 1 RBI.
--Since August 17, Robles has 13 multi-hit games and 8 games with 1-or-fewer hits…13 multi-hit games over that span leads the Majors (Luis Arráez-SD, 12 and Yainer Diaz-HOU, 12).
--He also is tied for 2nd-most 3-hit games in the Majors this year with 5 (also: Eugenio Suárez-ARI and Paul Goldschmidt-STL)…he only trails Arráez (7).
Considering that Robles only signed with the Mariners in June and didn't start getting regular playing time until weeks later, his run has been incredible. He's become a true leader of the M's offense and earned himself a two-year extension for his strong play.
With the Mariners, Robles is hitting .333 over 61 games.
The Mariners will be off on Monday before getting back into action on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park.
