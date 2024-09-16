Seattle Mariners Third Baseman is Doing Things No Other Player is Doing This Year
Currently, many Seattle Mariners fans are lamenting the fact that the team doesn't have Eugenio Suarez at third base anymore.
It's certainly easy to take that position, given that Suarez is only making $11 million this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and is hitting .256 with 28 homers and 95 RBI. That's certainly offense that the M's could use as they try to stay in the playoff race with 12 games to play.
However, while he hasn't done anything close to what Suarez has done at the plate, M's primary third baseman Josh Rojas has been very solid in his own right. Defensively, he's been among the best in baseball and could be in contention for the Gold Glove.
Per @MarinersPR:
Gold Glove candidate Josh Rojas has 7 outs above average and 7 defensive runs saved this season.
He is the only American League third baseman with at least 5 OAA and 5 DRS.
Rojas was acquired last summer in a trade with the Diamondbacks, which was separate from the Suarez trade. His defense at the hot corner is a major reason why the M's have the best pitching staff in the entire league.
At the plate, he's hitting just .228 with seven homers and 27 RBI. He's stolen 10 bases. It will be interesting what the Mariners do with Rojas in the offseason. He'll be owed about $5 million in arbitration and as the M's look to save money, he could see himself being non-tendered, despite being so good defensively.
The Mariners are off on Monday but will be back in action on Tuesday.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the meaning of the M's loss on Thursday to the Texas Rangers and the dominance of Bryan Woo on Wednesday against the Padres. He's joined by Joe Doyle of the "Over Slot" podcast to talk about the M's roster and looming issues, and then he talks with Kevin Kugler of FS1, who was on the call for Woo's start. CLICK HERE:
BREGMAN TO SEATTLE? The free-agent-to-be has been named as a top target for the Mariners this offseason. CLICK HERE:
HISTORY-MAKING WOO: Bryan Woo is on track to lead baseball in this amazing baseball history of the last 22 years. CLICK HERE:
