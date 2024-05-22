Bryan Woo Joins Illustrious Mariners History with Dominant Performance on Tuesday
The Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees again on Tuesday night, this time by a score of 6-3 at Yankee Stadium. With the win, the M's are now 27-22 and lead the American League West by 3.0 games over the Texas Rangers.
The M's hit four home runs, punctuated by two from Dylan Moore, but they also got another dominant performance on the mound from youngster Bryan Woo.
Woo, making his third start of the season since coming off the injured list, went 6.0 scorleless innings, surrendering just two hits and no walks against the potent New York lineup. He also struck out seven and lived in the strike zone, throwing 58 of 77 pitches for strikes.
Woo is now 2-0 on the year with a minuscule 0.57 ERA. With his early-season performances, he's joined some very impressive guys in M's team history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Bryan Woo is the 4th pitcher in history to allow no more than 1 run across his first 3 starts of a season:
Bryan Woo-2024 (1 ER, 15.2 IP)
Bryce Miller-2023 (1 ER, 19.0 IP)
Logan Gilbert-2022 (1 ER, 16.2 IP)
James Paxton-2017 (0 ER, 21.0 IP)
Felix Hernandez never did this. Nether did Randy Johnson, or Mark Langston, or many of the other excellent arms that have pitched for the franchise, so it's clearly impressive what Woo has been able to accomplish.
The 24-year-old made his major league debut a season ago and is 6-5 lifetime with a 3.66 ERA. He pairs with Miller, Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Gilbert to make up perhaps the best rotation in baseball.
The M's will take on the Yankees again on Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. PT.
