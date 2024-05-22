Bryan Woo Joins Illustrious Mariners History with Dominant Performance on Tuesday

Bryan Woo is the 4th pitcher in @Mariners history to allow no more than 1 run across his first 3 starts of a season:



🔹Bryan Woo-2024 (1 ER, 15.2 IP)

🔹Bryce Miller-2023 (1 ER, 19.0 IP)

🔹Logan Gilbert-2022 (1 ER, 16.2 IP)

🔹James Paxton-2017 (0 ER, 21.0 IP)