Cal Raleigh is at the Top of Multiple Incredible Leaderboards For Streaking Mariners

Cal Raleigh this season:

🔹 24 RBI in 7th inning & later (Most in @MLB)

🔹 14 catcher caught stealing (Most in @MLB)

🔹 7 shutouts caught (T-most in @MLB)

🔹 2 go-ahead grand slams (Most in @MLB)



⭐#TexasVoteEm | https://t.co/zpnvRggj1j ⭐ pic.twitter.com/81iZNU2Bon