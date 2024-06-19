Cal Raleigh is at the Top of Multiple Incredible Leaderboards For Streaking Mariners
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Wednesday at a season-high 13 games over .500. At 44-31, Seattle leads the American League West by a whopping 10.0 games over both the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.
While the pitching staff tends to get a lot of the credit for the M's success, catcher Cal Raleigh deserves a lot of credit as well. As the leader of that pitching group - and a guy known to get timely hits - Raleigh is actually at the top of several incredible big league leaderboards.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Cal Raleigh this season:
24 RBI in 7th inning & later (Most in @MLB )
14 catcher caught stealing (Most in @MLB )
7 shutouts caught (T-most in @MLB )
2 go-ahead grand slams (Most in MLB )
Despite all of that, Raleigh was actually only 10th among American League catchers in All-Star voting at the first update this week.
The 27-year-old North Carolina native is hitting just .206 this season but has 12 homers and 44 RBI, in addition to helping guide the M's pitching staff. Under contract through 2027, he's one of the most valuable pieces on the M's roster, and a guy that they undoubtedly need to look at trying to re-sign long term.
The M's will take on the Guardians for game two of a three-game set on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:40 p.m. PT as M's righty Bryan Woo takes on Guardians' righty Tanner Bibee.
Woo is 3-0 with a 1.07 ERA on the year but had his most recent start skipped because of elbow issues.
