Mariners' Legend Ken Griffey Jr. Releases Heartfelt Statement on Death of Willie Mays
Seattle Mariners' legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. released a thoughtful and powerful statement on Tuesday night in the wake of passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays. Mays died on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 93.
Longtime Mariners' reporter Larry Stone shared the statement on social media:
"I'm at a loss for words. I'm devastated. Heartbroken. Numb. I've been lucky enough to know Willie since I was a little kid. And my appreciation only grew over time. From the stories, the videos and then meeting him. He was a true giant off and on the field. A person I looked up to and respected. A friend. And someone I could call when I needed to talk who always had time for me, and my best interests in mind. I considered him an uncle, and, to me, he'll always be the Godfather of all center fielders."
Mays is considered by many to be the greatest player who ever lived but in the 1990s, the comparisons between Mays and Griffey Jr. were easy to see. Both were elite centerfielders, both had an elite power and speed combo, and both wore No. 24. Griffey is considered by some to be the best defensive centerfielder to ever play, so his admission that Mays is the "Godfather" of the position is noteable for sure.
Mays spent 23 years in professional baseball, playing 22 in the major leagues and one in the Negro Leagues. He was a two-time MVP, a 24-time All-star, a 12-time Gold Glover, a Rookie of the Year and a batting champion. He also helped the Giants' franchise win the 1954 World Series.
Now that major league and Negro Leagues statistics have been combined, he has 3,293 career hits and a lifetime .301 batting average. He hit 660 career home runs. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979.
As for Griffey, he spent 22 years in the majors with the Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox. He hit 630 career homers, which is fewer than Mays (660). He was also a 13-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glover, a seven-time Silver Slugger and an MVP winner. Injuries sapped him of adding to those totals.
