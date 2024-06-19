Mariners Put Out Thoughtful Picture and Message on "X" After Passing of Willie Mays
Willie Mays, one of the greatest baseball players of all-time, died on Tuesday at the age of 93.
The Seattle Mariners posted about his passing on "X" in a way that was that was both special and appropriate. The M's put out a picture of Mays alongside Ken Griffey Jr., in addition to a nice message.
An icon of the sport.
Our hearts break at the news of Willie Mays’ passing, and we send our condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. His impact on and off the field will live on forever.
There's no clear indication as to exactly when that picture was taken, but it's definitely from the 1990s, at a time when Griffey was one of the top players in the sport.
The Mays and Griffey picture was so perfect because Mays and Griffey were often compared by people. Both were elite centerfielders, both wore No. 24 and both hit for power and had speed as well.
Mays spent 23 years as a professional through his time in the Negro Leagues (one year) and major leagues (22 years). He also took a year off (1953) for military service. He hit 660 career home runs and drove in 1,909 runs through his time in both leagues. He played 21 years with the Giants franchise and two with the New York Mets.
Mays has one of the most accomplished resumes of anyone to ever play. In addition to the 660 homers, he was a two-time MVP, a 24-time All-Star and a 12-time Gold Glover. He also won a batting title, a Rookie of the Year and the 1954 World Series.
