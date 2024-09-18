Seattle Mariners Catcher Gets Passed in Baseball History by Oakland A's Backstop

Most home runs hit as a catcher within a player's first 3 career seasons in MLB:

60- Mike Piazza

51- @Athletics Shea Langeliers (Via going deep twice in tonight's 4-3 win vs the Cubs)

50- Cal Raleigh

49- Wilin Rosario

47- Rudy York

47- Brian McCann

46- Mike Napoli

45- Will Smith