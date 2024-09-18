Seattle Mariners Catcher Gets Passed in Baseball History by Oakland A's Backstop
Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers passed Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh on an impressive list in baseball history on Tuesday night.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most home runs hit as a catcher within a player's first 3 career seasons in MLB:
60- Mike Piazza
51- @Athletics Shea Langeliers (Via going deep twice in tonight's 4-3 win vs the Cubs)
50- Cal Raleigh
49- Wilin Rosario
47- Rudy York
47- Brian McCann
46- Mike Napoli
45- Will Smith
Raleigh is the most powerful hitting catcher in the game, having topped the 30-homer mark in each of the last two seasons, but Langeliers is right there with him. The 26-year-old carries a similar offensive profile to Raleigh, hitting just .220. He has 28 homers this season with 74 RBI. He's sporting a .728 OPS and is a major part of the A's rebuild along with Lawrence Butler, Zack Gelof and Brent Rooker.
As for Raleigh, he is the leader of the M's both behind the plate and in the clubhouse. He's hitting .211 this season with 30 homers and 93 RBI. He also stewards the best overall pitching staff in baseball and leads the league in caught stealings.
At just 27 years old, the hope is that he'll be with the Mariners for years to come.
The M's lost on Tuesday night to the New York Yankees in a devastating blow to their playoff chances. Seattle is now 5.0 games back of the Houston Astros with 11 games to play. They are also 3.0 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the wild card race.
