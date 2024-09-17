Seattle Mariners Nemesis Joins American League Rival as Playoff Chase Tightens
Cole Irvin, who once famously ripped the Seattle Mariners, has joined the Minnesota Twins for the end of the season push. He was designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles last week.
In a twist of irony, the Twins are the team that the M's are trying to track down in the American League wild card race. Seattle is 2.0 games behind Minnesota for the third and final spot entering play on Tuesday.
Per Andy Kostka, who covers the Orioles:
Left-hander ColeIrvin, who was DFA'd last week, has been claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Twins.
Irvin put in a lot of time for the Baltimore community, especially BARCS. He arrived in a trade ahead of the 2023 season and was inconsistent on the field, with a 4.68 ERA
The 30-year-old Irvin is 6-5 this season with a 4.86 ERA. Lifetime, he's 28-39 with a 4.49.
His disparaging comments about the Mariners came in 2021 as a member of the Oakland Athletics, when he said that the Mariners should not be putting up 10 hits against him - or anyone. He proceeded to go 0-5 against the M's that year.
Seattle missed the playoffs on the final day of the year that season and will try to avoid the same fate this year.
They'll open up a huge series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo pitches aganst Luis Gil.
The Twins are taking on the Cleveland Guardians just one day after losing 4-3.
