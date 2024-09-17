Seattle Mariners First-Round Pick Appears to Join Double-A Team For Texas League Playoffs
As the Texas League playoffs get set to start on Tuesday night, it appears as if Seattle Mariners first-round pick Jurrangelo Cijntje has joined the Double-A Arkansas Travelers.
The "Marine Layer" podcast posted a short video from Cijntje's social media account that shows him in Arkansas.
First, the Travelers will be playing the Springfield Cardinals in the best-of-three series. The winner goes onto the Texas League championship series against either Frisco or Midland.
Now, Cijntje has been throwing since getting drafted by the M's this past July, but he has not played in any affiliated games yet. Thus, it seems like this move is more for exposure to playoff baseball than about actual playing. The Mariners have done this before.
Back in 2021, the M's brought up a number of minor league players to sit in the major league debut so they could get exposed to a playoff-type situation. The organization thinks that this is good for players to show them what the environment is like.
Cijntje is currently ranked the No. 7 prospect in the M's system, per MLB Pipeline. He played his college ball at Mississippi State and has the unique quality of being a "switch-pitcher."
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Evaluators say Cijntje has better stuff and projects as a Marcus Stroman-esque starter as a righty vs. profiling more as a reliever as a lefty. From the right side, he operates with a 94-96 mph fastball that tops out at 98 with carry up in the zone, and he backs it up with a mid-80s slider that reaches 91 with good depth and a slightly harder changeup with fade. As a southpaw, he works from a low slot with a sweepier low-80s breaking ball and a low-90s heater that doesn't miss many bats.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the meaning of the M's loss on Thursday to the Texas Rangers and the dominance of Bryan Woo on Wednesday against the Padres. He's joined by Joe Doyle of the "Over Slot" podcast to talk about the M's roster and looming issues, and then he talks with Kevin Kugler of FS1, who was on the call for Woo's start. CLICK HERE:
GOLD GLOVE JOSH?: We're hearing a lot about catcher Cal Raleigh perhaps winning a Gold Glove Award, but what about Josh Rojas? The numbers are impressive. CLICK HERE:
SLICK VIC: Victor Robles is leading baseball in this awesome category over the last few weeks, showing how valuable he is to the Seattle Mariners. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: