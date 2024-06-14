Mariners' Catcher and Mariners Hall of Famer Go Viral During "Buhner Buzz Cut Night"
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night 3-2 at T-Mobile Park, but they still ended up taking the series three games to one.
The game itself provided little punch as the M's struck out 19 times against Garrett Crochet and a slew of relievers, but the pre-game festivities were absolutely electric. Mariners Hall of Famer Jay Buhner returned for the 30th anniversary celebration of "Buhner Buzz Cut Night," which was a promotion in 1994 that encouraged fans to shave their head in honor of the M's star.
Furthermore, current Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh joined the fun, teaming up with Buhner to get his head shaved as well. You can watch the footage below, courtesy of Seattle Sports 710:
Raleigh told MLB.com that the decision to partake in the event was a no-brainer.
“It’s always fun to get out here and see everybody and do things like this,” Raleigh said after the Mariners legend gave him a once-over in front of the cameras -- and team barber Mark Jacob Baysinger cleaned everything up. “It’s just hair, it’ll grow back," Raleigh said.
Martinez said Raleigh didn't need to be asked to participate, volunteering the first time the marketing team came to the clubhouse with the idea.
MLB.com also reported that 40 barbers were at the event to cut the hair of fans who joined the fun in order to get a free ticket.
The Mariners will stay at home this weekend for a pivotal series against the Texas Rangers, who are 5.5 games behind them in the American League West.
