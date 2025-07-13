Seattle Mariners Deal with Unfortunate Situation Before Series Finale with Detroit Tigers
The Seattle Mariners had to deal with an unfortunate situation before Sunday's series finale with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, according to Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports.
A doozy of a first half wrap up for the Mariners. Early morning, 4:20 am fire alarm had the team on the sidewalk for about 45 minutes before this one. Let’s go!
The M's have already won the first two games of this series and are looking to capture the sweep on Sunday to end the first half on a high. Furthermore, a win on Sunday would end a difficult Eastward road trip at 3-3 after the team was swept in New York by the Yankees.
The Mariners have been excellent on offense in this series, scoring 27 runs in the first two games. Julio Rodriguez has homered twice in two games and Cal Raleigh hit two home runs on Friday, including a grand slam.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 50-45 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League, just a 0.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, who have lost three straight games to the Boston Red Sox. Seattle hasn't made the playoffs since the 2022 season.
The Mariners will play Raleigh at designated hitter for the second time in this series, likely because of the physical toll he's about to undertake on Monday in the Home Run Derby. He'll also start the All-Star Game on Tuesday.
The Mariners and Tigers will play at 10:40 a.m. PT.
