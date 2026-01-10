Mariners will play four games on NBC's Sunday Night Baseball in 2026

The Seattle Mariners captured much of the nation's attention with their frantic finish to the 2025 season, along with the improbable but impressive offensive outburst of Cal Raleigh. As the catcher smacked moon tower shots, fans all around the country watched with a heightened interest as the club reached the American League Championship Series and won the AL West for the first time in over two decades.

Now, they will be rewarded with an even bigger spotlight in 2026, as Major League Baseball begins its new television rights deal with NBC. Seattle will play four games on that stage in the following four games:

• March 29, 4 p.m. – Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians (NBC and Peacock)

• May 17, 4 p.m. – Mariners vs. San Diego Padres (Peacock)

• July 5, 2 p.m. – Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays (Peacock)

• Aug. 16, 4 p.m. – Mariners at Houston Astros (NBC and Peacock)

The July 5 game against the Blue Jays will be especially fitting, as Toronto was the team that toppled the Mariners in seven games in the 2025 ALCS. That showdown will be part of 'Star Spangled Sunday,' when all 15 MLB games on the day after Independence Day will air on Peacock.

NBCUniversal and Major League Baseball agreed on a three-year deal for $200 million per year, bringing Major League Baseball back to the fine, feathered network after 25 years. The arrangement includes 25 Sunday Night Baseball games each season on NBC and streaming on Peacock. They'll also cover the Wild Card round and special events like Opening Day.

CLICK FOR MORE: The Mariners have made it clear; they don't want to trade any of their starters

While the lead announce team hasn't been named yet, Detroit Tigers and Fox Sports broadcaster Jason Benetti has been widely rumored as the top candidate to do play-by-play.

Seattle stars will shine on national stage

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images | John Froschauer-Imagn Images

As the nation sees the M's more and more, they've become familiar with the rise of Raleigh and the everyday greatness of 25-year-old franchise player Julio Rodriguez. While '25 may have belonged to the Big Dumper, it's pretty clear this year's campaign belongs to J-Rod.

Rodriguez was recently chosen by MLB.com as the favorite to win the 2026 AL MVP Award. Expect him to get plenty of press this season. So, playing at a high level in these widely-viewed games could potentially swing a few votes his way.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions