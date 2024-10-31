Seattle Mariners Division Rivals Make First Big Move of Offseason
Not even a full 24 hours after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 7-6 to claim their eighth World Series title, the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves made the first big move of the offseason.
The Seattle Mariners American League West rivals the Angels acquired outfielder Jorge Soler from the Braves in return for right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray was first to report the move.
The Angels were basement dwellers in the five-team AL West in 2024, which includes Seattle.
Los Angeles was ravaged with injuries during the season, which left the club without Mike Trout for most of the year. Outfielder (and known Mariner-killer) Jo Adell also missed the last month of the season.
The Angels are getting a power-hitting outfielder and potential designated hitter that could help offset some of the production lost with the injuries.
Soler hit .241 with 21 home runs and 64 RBIs across 142 games played with Atlanta and the San Francisco Giants.
The Braves are getting crucial pitching depth with the addition of Canning.
The sixth-year starter didn't have a great season (5.19 ERA in 32 appearances and 31 starts) but Atlanta needed depth in the starting rotation. Likely National League Cy Young award winner Chris Sale was unavailable for the playoffs. That injury was a factor in the Braves getting eliminated in the Wild Card round by the San Diego Padres.
The deal is a win-win for both teams. Two solid players that fill positions of need. But likely not a needle-mover for either clubs.
It's unfortunate for the Mariners that another power-hitting slugger is joining a rival. Especially one that gave Seattle fits last season.
But the Mariners can offset that by making moves of their own. As to what those additions to the team actually are, that will become clear soon.
