Former Seattle Mariners Slugger Comments on Winning World Series Championship
The 2024 World Series champion has officially been crowned.
The Los Angeles Dodgers came back from five runs down entering the fifth inning to win 7-6 in Game 5 of the Series against the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.
The Dodgers scored five runs in the fifth inning alone to tie the game. Former Seattle Mariners slugger and current Los Angeles outfielder Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-RBI double to tie the game at 5-5.
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with his aforementioned double and two RBIs. He finished the 2024 playoffs with a .250 batting average, three home runs and 12 RBIs in 16 games played.
Hernandez signed a one-year, $23.5 million deal in the offseason with Los Angeles. In just six months, he was named an All-Star, won the Home Run Derby championship and won a World Series championship.
Hernandez has also all but guaranteed a long-term and big-money extension in the offseason.
The former Seattle outfielder talked about winning the World Series in an on-field postgame interview with Hazel Mae on Friday:
"It was amazing. We started the game losing five-nothing. Like I always say, we never give up. And the pitching always came through. Whole game they gave us a chance. (New York) made some mistakes and we take care of it."
Wednesday marked the first World Series win for Hernandez as a starting player in the lineup of the winning team. But it's technically the second ring of Hernandez's career.
Hernandez began 2017 a member of the eventual World Series champions, the Houston Astros. He earned a World Series despite being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on July 31, 2017.
Hernandez has talked before about appreciating the fact he received a ring, but also said that it didn't feel like it was his.
There's no question about whether or not the 2024 World Series ring belongs to Hernandez.
It feels amazing. It feels great. There's a lot of thing going through my body, through my mind right now. We put (in) a lot of effort as a group, as a player. We've gone through a lot during the season to get to this spot and win everything. So really grateful."
Hernandez played one season with the Mariners in 2023. He became a free agent after not being extended a qualifying offer. He hit .258 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs with Seattle.
Hernandez hasn't always had the kindest words about his time with the Mariners. From the hitting environment to team chemistry, he's had a bit to say about his brief stay in the Pacific Northwest.
Even still, Hernandez has been a fan-favorite player no matter what team he's played on. And that appreciation has extended beyond just the fans of teams he's suited up for.
Hernandez's fate in 2025 is still yet to be determined. Los Angeles has five days to re-sign Hernandez before other teams have the chance to.
Wherever he goes, Hernandez will continue to be a fan favorite. And he'll be bringing some new jewelry along with him.
